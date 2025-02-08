Adelodun’s 14 lead Niagara past Quinnipiac 76-75

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Olumide Adelodun scored 14 points as Niagara beat Quinnipiac 76-75 on Saturday. Adelodun went 5 of…

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Olumide Adelodun scored 14 points as Niagara beat Quinnipiac 76-75 on Saturday.

Adelodun went 5 of 10 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Purple Eagles (9-14, 4-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Justice Smith scored 14 points while going 5 of 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range). Jaeden Marshall shot 4 of 7 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Bobcats (14-10, 10-3) were led in scoring by Paul Otieno, who finished with 28 points and two blocks. Amarri Monroe added 22 points, 10 rebounds and four steals for Quinnipiac. Jaden Zimmerman had 11 points.

Adelodun hit a 3-pointer and Smith made two more from deep as Niagara completed a comeback from a 70-67 deficit in the final two minutes.

