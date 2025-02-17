Adams, Rutgers Scarlet Knights to host Williams and the Northwestern Wildcats

Northwestern Wildcats (8-15, 1-11 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-15, 2-12 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Monday, 8 p.m.…

Northwestern Wildcats (8-15, 1-11 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-15, 2-12 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers plays Northwestern in a matchup of Big Ten teams.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 9-8 at home. Rutgers is 6-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.3 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats are 1-11 in Big Ten play. Northwestern is eighth in the Big Ten with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Taylor Williams averaging 7.0.

Rutgers’ average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Northwestern allows. Northwestern averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Rutgers gives up.

The Scarlet Knights and Wildcats meet Monday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiyomi McMiller is averaging 18.7 points for the Scarlet Knights. Destiny Adams is averaging 17.5 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 38.2% over the last 10 games.

Caileigh Walsh is scoring 11.5 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Wildcats. Melannie Daley is averaging 11.9 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 2-8, averaging 63.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 1-9, averaging 67.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

