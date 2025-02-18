Adams leads Toledo over Ball State 67-66

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Isaiah Adams led Toledo with 18 points, including two free throws with 13 seconds remaining as…

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Isaiah Adams led Toledo with 18 points, including two free throws with 13 seconds remaining as the Rockets took down Ball State 67-66 on Tuesday night.

Adams shot 6 of 13 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 7 from the line for the Rockets (16-10, 9-4 Mid-American Conference). Sonny Wilson added 12 points while shooting 6 of 11 from the field while he also had five rebounds. Sam Lewis shot 5 of 12 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Cardinals (13-13, 6-7) were led by Payton Sparks and Jermahri Hill with 16 points apiece. Juan Sebastian Gorosito finished with 13 points.

Lewis scored 12 points in the first half and Toledo went into halftime trailing 35-28. Adams scored 13 points in the second half.

Toledo plays Friday against Bowling Green at home, and Ball State hosts Buffalo on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

