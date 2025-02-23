Adam Clark scores 27 to lead Merrimack past Iona 77-70 in OT

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Adam Clark had 27 points and Merrimack rallied in overtime to beat Iona 77-70 on…

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Adam Clark had 27 points and Merrimack rallied in overtime to beat Iona 77-70 on Sunday.

Bryan Etumnu opened the extra period with a 3-pointer for Merrimack, Devon Savage followed with two free throws and the Warriors stayed in front from there. Clark hit a jumper with four seconds left to send the game to OT tied at 60.

Clark added eight rebounds and seven assists for the Warriors (15-13, 12-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Savage and reserve Tye Dorset both scored 12. Etumnu had seven points and nine rebounds to go with six blocked shots.

Dejour Reaves led the way for the Gaels (12-16, 9-8) with 26 points and six rebounds. Comeh Emuobor totaled 20 points and nine rebounds. Luke Jungers had 15 points and four assists.

