AC Bryant scores 31 as Alabama A&M defeats Arkansas-Pine Bluff 75-61

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — AC Bryant scored 31 points as Alabama A&M beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 75-61 on Monday night.

Bryant added six rebounds and four steals for the Bulldogs (9-17, 5-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Chad Moodie added 16 points and 12 rebounds. Dylan McLean scored 10.

Doctor Bradley led the Golden Lions (4-22, 1-12) with 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals. Quentin Bolton Jr. added nine points, seven rebounds and two steals. Klemen Vuga also scored nine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

