Abilene Christian wins 75-59 over Seattle

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Quion Williams had 16 points in Abilene Christian’s 75-59 victory against Seattle on Thursday night. Williams…

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Quion Williams had 16 points in Abilene Christian’s 75-59 victory against Seattle on Thursday night.

Williams had seven rebounds and four steals for the Wildcats (12-13, 4-6 Western Athletic Conference). Bradyn Hubbard scored 12 points while going 4 of 7 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Rich Smith finished 4 of 4 from the floor to finish with 10 points.

The Redhawks (10-14, 5-5) were led by Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, who posted 18 points and two steals. Malek Gomma added 11 points, six rebounds and three steals for Seattle. Brayden Maldonado also had nine points and three steals.

NEXT UP

Abilene Christian plays next Thursday against Southern Utah at home, and Seattle will visit Tarleton State on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.