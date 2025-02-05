Abilene Christian takes on Utah Tech after Woodson’s 23-point showing

Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-15, 1-6 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (13-9, 2-5 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-15, 1-6 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (13-9, 2-5 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian hosts Utah Tech after Erin Woodson scored 23 points in Abilene Christian’s 87-84 loss to the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Wildcats have gone 5-6 at home. Abilene Christian is eighth in the WAC with 21.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Bella Earle averaging 5.0.

The Trailblazers are 1-6 in conference play. Utah Tech is 5-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.2 turnovers per game.

Abilene Christian’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Utah Tech gives up. Utah Tech averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Abilene Christian gives up.

The Wildcats and Trailblazers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Hull averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 18.6 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Earle is averaging 14.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, four assists and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games.

Emily Isaacson is averaging 12.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Trailblazers. Ellie Taylor is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Trailblazers: 1-9, averaging 56.5 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 33.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

