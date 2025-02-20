Abilene Christian hosts Ford and Southern Utah

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (11-15, 3-9 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (12-13, 4-6 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (11-15, 3-9 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (12-13, 4-6 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -7.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah visits Abilene Christian after Dominique Ford scored 28 points in Southern Utah’s 70-68 loss to the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Wildcats have gone 7-4 at home. Abilene Christian is 3-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Thunderbirds have gone 3-9 against WAC opponents. Southern Utah has a 4-7 record against opponents over .500.

Abilene Christian’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Southern Utah allows. Southern Utah averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Abilene Christian gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quion Williams is averaging 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Hunter Jack Madden is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jamir Simpson is averaging 16.7 points for the Thunderbirds. Hercy Miller is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 10.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

