Abilene Christian beats Southern Utah 75-59

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Hunter Jack Madden had 14 points in Abilene Christian’s 75-59 win against Southern Utah on Thursday night.

Madden shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Wildcats (13-13, 5-6 Western Athletic Conference). Quion Williams scored 14 points, going 5 of 14 and 4 of 8 from the free-throw line. Bradyn Hubbard finished 4 of 8 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding 10 rebounds and three steals.

The Thunderbirds (11-16, 3-10) were led by Jamir Simpson, who recorded 15 points and six rebounds. JT Langston Jr. added 13 points and six rebounds for Southern Utah. Brock Felder had eight points and six rebounds.

Both teams play Utah Tech next, Abilene Christian on Saturday at home and Southern Utah on the road on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

