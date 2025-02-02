Aarnisalo, Rice help No. 1 UCLA remain unbeaten with 79-53 win over Minnesota

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elina Aarnisalo scored 15 points, Kiki Rice added 14 and No. 1 UCLA remained unbeaten with…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elina Aarnisalo scored 15 points, Kiki Rice added 14 and No. 1 UCLA remained unbeaten with a 79-53 win over Minnesota on Sunday.

Londynn Jones added 13 points and Lauren Betts had 11 assists for the Bruins (21-0, 9-0 Big Ten), who outscored the Golden Gophers 46-25 in the second half.

Amaya Battle scored 21 points for Minnesota (18-5, 6-5). Grace Grocholski added 12 points and eight rebounds.

UCLA has won 13 straight home games dating to last season.

Takeaways

Minnesota: Battle helped the Golden Gophers keep pace early but was shut down in the second half. The junior guard scored 17 points before halftime, including Minnesota’s first nine points of the game.

UCLA: The Bruins showcased their impressive depth. Ten players made a field goal and five scored at least nine points.

Key moment

Minnesota trailed 31-28 and had the ball in the waning seconds of the first half when Angela Dugalic intercepted a pass down low, assisted on Jones’ jumper that extended UCLA’s lead and blocked a shot on the other end as time expired. Minnesota never got within a possession again.

Key stat

The Bruins have won their last 12 games by at least 15 points.

Up next

Minnesota hosts Iowa on Thursday. UCLA hosts No. 8 Ohio State on Wednesday.

