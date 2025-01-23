Zurliene leads Campbell against Stony Brook after 21-point showing

Campbell Fighting Camels (8-11, 3-3 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (4-15, 0-6 CAA) Stony Brook, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Campbell Fighting Camels (8-11, 3-3 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (4-15, 0-6 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Camels -2.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell takes on Stony Brook after Caleb Zurliene scored 21 points in Campbell’s 81-58 victory against the Monmouth Hawks.

The Seawolves are 2-6 on their home court. Stony Brook is 2-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

The Fighting Camels are 3-3 against conference opponents. Campbell scores 69.8 points and has outscored opponents by 2.0 points per game.

Stony Brook scores 65.6 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than the 67.8 Campbell allows. Campbell’s 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points lower than Stony Brook has allowed to its opponents (48.1%).

The Seawolves and Fighting Camels face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Luster II is scoring 14.3 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Seawolves. Joseph Octave is averaging 13.4 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 34.7% over the past 10 games.

Jasin Sinani is shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, while averaging 13.3 points. Colby Duggan is averaging 17.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 2-8, averaging 65.4 points, 28.1 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 28.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

