Zuniga leads NJIT against Binghamton after 20-point showing

Binghamton Bearcats (8-5) at NJIT Highlanders (3-10)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT hosts Binghamton after Alejandra Zuniga scored 20 points in NJIT’s 89-60 victory against the Long Island Sharks.

The Highlanders have gone 1-5 in home games.

The Bearcats are 3-3 in road games. Binghamton leads the America East scoring 9.0 fast break points per game.

NJIT makes 42.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Binghamton has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Binghamton averages 63.5 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 68.7 NJIT allows to opponents.

The Highlanders and Bearcats meet Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enya Maguire averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 6.9 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc.

Bella Pucci is averaging 7.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Bearcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 66.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 61.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

