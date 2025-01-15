Zuniga and NJIT host Maine

NJIT Highlanders (6-10, 3-0 America East) at Maine Black Bears (7-10, 2-2 America East) Orono, Maine; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

NJIT Highlanders (6-10, 3-0 America East) at Maine Black Bears (7-10, 2-2 America East)

Orono, Maine; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT plays Maine after Alejandra Zuniga scored 29 points in NJIT’s 72-54 victory against the UMass Lowell River Hawks.

The Black Bears are 3-3 in home games. Maine leads the America East with 14.8 assists per game led by Paula Gallego averaging 3.9.

The Highlanders are 3-0 in America East play. NJIT has a 4-4 record against opponents over .500.

Maine makes 42.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than NJIT has allowed to its opponents (39.4%). NJIT scores 7.5 more points per game (69.3) than Maine allows (61.8).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caroline Bornemann is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Black Bears.

Zuniga is shooting 47.3% and averaging 17.8 points for the Highlanders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 25.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

