Zimmerman scores 16, Quinnipiac beats Saint Peter’s 59-46

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Jaden Zimmerman scored 16 points as Quinnipiac beat Saint Peter’s 59-46 on Friday night. Zimmerman…

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Jaden Zimmerman scored 16 points as Quinnipiac beat Saint Peter’s 59-46 on Friday night.

Zimmerman shot 6 for 13, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Bobcats (7-7, 3-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Khaden Bennett scored 13 points, shooting 4 for 10 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. Amarri Tice shot 5 for 16 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Bryce Eaton finished with 10 points for the Peacocks (5-6, 0-3). Adetokunbo Bakare added seven points for Saint Peter’s. Marcus Randolph had seven points.

Up next for Quinnipiac is a matchup Sunday with Marist on the road. Saint Peter’s visits Niagara on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.