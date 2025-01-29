Zilinskas leads IU Indianapolis against Robert Morris after 23-point game

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (7-15, 3-8 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (15-7, 7-4 Horizon League) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (7-15, 3-8 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (15-7, 7-4 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis visits Robert Morris after Paul Zilinskas scored 23 points in IU Indianapolis’ 91-80 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Colonials are 10-2 in home games. Robert Morris is 5-1 in one-possession games.

The Jaguars are 3-8 in Horizon League play. IU Indianapolis ranks sixth in the Horizon League with 31.8 rebounds per game led by Sean Craig averaging 7.8.

Robert Morris’ average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game IU Indianapolis gives up. IU Indianapolis averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Robert Morris gives up.

The Colonials and Jaguars meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Prather Jr. is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, while averaging nine points. Kam Woods is averaging 16 points, 5.4 assists and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games.

Craig is averaging 11.2 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Jaguars. Jarvis Walker is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 8-2, averaging 80.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 71.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

