Ziegler leads Saint Joseph’s (PA) against Saint Bonaventure after 23-point game

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-13, 1-6 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (14-4, 5-2 A-10) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-13, 1-6 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (14-4, 5-2 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts Saint Bonaventure after Laura Ziegler scored 23 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 67-55 win over the UMass Minutewomen.

The Hawks have gone 7-2 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bonnies are 1-6 in A-10 play. Saint Bonaventure is 2-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.4 turnovers per game.

Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Saint Bonaventure allows. Saint Bonaventure averages 55.8 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 56.1 Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ziegler is scoring 17.3 points per game with 11.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Hawks.

Zoe Shaw is averaging 10 points for the Bonnies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 8-2, averaging 67.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points per game.

Bonnies: 2-8, averaging 54.7 points, 26.1 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

