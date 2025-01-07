Ziegler leads Saint Joseph’s (PA) against Duquesne after 22-point performance

Duquesne Dukes (9-5, 0-3 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (12-2, 3-0 A-10) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Duquesne Dukes (9-5, 0-3 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (12-2, 3-0 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) takes on Duquesne after Laura Ziegler scored 22 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 85-49 victory against the La Salle Explorers.

The Hawks have gone 6-1 at home. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 74.8 points and has outscored opponents by 20.1 points per game.

The Dukes have gone 0-3 against A-10 opponents. Duquesne is fourth in the A-10 with 15.4 assists per game led by Megan McConnell averaging 5.5.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 74.8 points, 7.6 more per game than the 67.2 Duquesne gives up. Duquesne scores 21.7 more points per game (76.4) than Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up to opponents (54.7).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ziegler is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 11.6 rebounds for the Hawks.

McConell is shooting 50.5% and averaging 20.3 points for the Dukes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 8-2, averaging 71.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.6 points per game.

Dukes: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 12.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

