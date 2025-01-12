Ziegler and the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks visit conference foe VCU

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (12-3, 3-1 A-10) at VCU Rams (8-8, 2-2 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (12-3, 3-1 A-10) at VCU Rams (8-8, 2-2 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) faces VCU in A-10 action Sunday.

The Rams are 5-3 in home games. VCU is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hawks have gone 3-1 against A-10 opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks second in the A-10 shooting 37.7% from 3-point range.

VCU makes 40.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Saint Joseph’s (PA) has allowed to its opponents (37.1%). Saint Joseph’s (PA) scores 19.2 more points per game (74.1) than VCU allows (54.9).

The Rams and Hawks match up Sunday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mary-Anna Asare is averaging 15.9 points and 1.7 steals for the Rams.

Laura Ziegler is averaging 17 points, 11.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 56.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.7 points per game.

Hawks: 8-2, averaging 70.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

