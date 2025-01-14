Ziegler and the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks host conference foe Fordham

Fordham Rams (10-6, 4-1 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (12-4, 3-2 A-10) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fordham Rams (10-6, 4-1 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (12-4, 3-2 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts Fordham in a matchup of A-10 teams.

The Hawks are 6-2 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is second in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 55.6 points while holding opponents to 37.2% shooting.

The Rams have gone 4-1 against A-10 opponents. Fordham is 2-0 in one-possession games.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 72.6 points, 12.3 more per game than the 60.3 Fordham allows. Fordham has shot at a 41.1% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 37.2% shooting opponents of Saint Joseph’s (PA) have averaged.

The Hawks and Rams square off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mackenzie Smith averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc.

Taya Davis is averaging 7.1 points, 4.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Rams.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 66.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 64.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

