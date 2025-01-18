Ziaka leads San Francisco against Pacific after 20-point game

San Francisco Dons (8-9, 5-3 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (8-10, 4-4 WCC) Stockton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

San Francisco Dons (8-9, 5-3 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (8-10, 4-4 WCC)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco visits Pacific after Angeliki Ziaka scored 20 points in San Francisco’s 74-58 loss to the Washington State Cougars.

The Tigers are 5-4 on their home court. Pacific gives up 67.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.7 points per game.

The Dons have gone 5-3 against WCC opponents. San Francisco averages 16.1 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Pacific’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game San Francisco allows. San Francisco averages 66.5 points per game, 0.6 fewer than the 67.1 Pacific allows to opponents.

The Tigers and Dons square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liz Smith averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc.

Debora Dos Santos is averaging 12.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Dons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 65.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Dons: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

