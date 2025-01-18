Zhuric Phelps, Wade Taylor IV help No. 11 Texas A&M beat LSU, 68-57

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Zhuric Phelps scored 13 points, fellow guard Wade Taylor IV added 12 and No. 11…

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Zhuric Phelps scored 13 points, fellow guard Wade Taylor IV added 12 and No. 11 Texas A&M beat LSU 68-57 on Saturday night.

Taylor returned to the Aggies (14-4, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) after missing three games because of an undisclosed injury.

Cam Carter led LSU (13-6, 1-4) with 16 points.

Down 43-42 early in the second half, Texas A&M took control with a 10-0 run.

Solomon Washington made a 3-pointer from the right corner to give the Aggies a 52-43 lead with 8:13 remaining.

Takeaways

LSU: The Tigers were coming off a 78-74 home victory over Arkansas on Tuesday night after losing their first three SEC games, but it was back to the loss column. Not for lack of hustle, but inattention to detail that led to their fifth consecutive game of double-digit turnovers, this time a season-high 18.

Texas A&M: The Aggies rebounded from a home loss to No. 4 Alabama and a road loss at No. 8 Kentucky.

Key stat

The opportunistic Aggies outscored the Tigers 19-4 in points off turnovers.

Up next

The Aggies play at No. 21 Mississippi on Wednesday night. The Tigers play at No. 4 Alabama on Saturday night.

