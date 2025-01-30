Zelaya, UNC Wilmington Seahawks to host Sterling and the Hofstra Pride

Hofstra Pride (9-9, 4-3 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (10-10, 4-3 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Hofstra Pride (9-9, 4-3 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (10-10, 4-3 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington plays Hofstra in a matchup of CAA teams.

The Seahawks are 5-4 on their home court. UNC Wilmington has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pride are 4-3 against CAA opponents. Hofstra is third in the CAA with 34.8 rebounds per game led by Zyheima Swint averaging 7.4.

UNC Wilmington’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Hofstra gives up. Hofstra averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than UNC Wilmington allows.

The Seahawks and Pride meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Miller is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, while averaging 10 points. Alexandra Zelaya is shooting 38.3% and averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games.

Chloe Sterling is averaging 14.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pride. Emma Von Essen is averaging 10.9 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 37.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 4-6, averaging 63.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Pride: 6-4, averaging 57.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

