Zeigler, No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers square off against the No. 23 Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia Bulldogs (14-2, 2-1 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (15-1, 2-1 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Tennessee faces No. 23 Georgia in a matchup of SEC teams.

The Volunteers are 9-0 in home games. Tennessee is seventh in the SEC with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Igor Milicic Jr. averaging 6.3.

The Bulldogs are 2-1 in SEC play. Georgia is sixth in the SEC scoring 38.5 points per game in the paint led by Asa Newell averaging 11.3.

Tennessee averages 77.1 points, 12.8 more per game than the 64.3 Georgia gives up. Georgia averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Tennessee allows.

The Volunteers and Bulldogs face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaz Lanier is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Volunteers.

Dakota Leffew is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 12.4 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 9-1, averaging 74.1 points, 37.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 77.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

