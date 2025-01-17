Zavala leads High Point against Presbyterian

High Point Panthers (8-10, 3-2 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-13, 2-2 Big South) Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2…

High Point Panthers (8-10, 3-2 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-13, 2-2 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point faces Presbyterian after Nevaeh Zavala scored 33 points in High Point’s 72-68 loss to the Longwood Lancers.

The Blue Hose are 2-5 on their home court. Presbyterian has a 1-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Panthers are 3-2 against conference opponents. High Point is second in the Big South scoring 30.6 points per game in the paint led by Aaliyah Collins averaging 6.0.

Presbyterian’s average of 3.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game High Point allows. High Point averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 3.9 per game Presbyterian allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paige Kindseth is averaging 10.5 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Blue Hose.

Collins is averaging 11.6 points, 3.2 assists and 2.6 steals for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 4-6, averaging 53.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

