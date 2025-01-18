Zavala leads High Point against Presbyterian after 33-point game

High Point Panthers (8-10, 3-2 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-13, 2-2 Big South) Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2…

High Point Panthers (8-10, 3-2 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-13, 2-2 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point takes on Presbyterian after Nevaeh Zavala scored 33 points in High Point’s 72-68 loss to the Longwood Lancers.

The Blue Hose are 2-5 in home games. Presbyterian averages 21.0 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Panthers have gone 3-2 against Big South opponents. High Point ranks second in the Big South giving up 62.7 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

Presbyterian’s average of 3.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game High Point allows. High Point averages 65.8 points per game, 0.8 more than the 65.0 Presbyterian allows to opponents.

The Blue Hose and Panthers face off Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kishyah Anderson is scoring 12.4 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Blue Hose.

Aaliyah Collins is averaging 11.6 points, 3.2 assists and 2.6 steals for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 4-6, averaging 53.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.