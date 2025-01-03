Zapala scores season-high 15 points as No. 18 Michigan State holds off Ohio State 69-62

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Szymon Zapala scored a season-high 15 points and No. 18 Michigan State made 8 of 10…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Szymon Zapala scored a season-high 15 points and No. 18 Michigan State made 8 of 10 free throws to hold off Ohio State 69-62 on Friday night for its third straight win to start Big Ten play.

Zapala fueled a 12-0 run to build a 14-point lead for the Spartans (12-2, 3-0). However, the Buckeyes rallied as John Mobley Jr. hit a 3 and Bruce Thornton followed with a jumper with 8:47 left to go up, 50-49.

Ohio State (9-5, 1-2) then committed turnovers on three straight possessions. After Thornton’s second turnover in under a minute Xavier Booker drove the length of the floor for a three-point play. Tre Holloman drilled a 3 and Booker dunked to give Michigan State a 57-50 lead. Micah Parrish hit two 3-pointers and Mobley added a third, but the Spartans finished hitting 8 of 10 from the line.

Jaden Akins was 5 for 6 from the free-throw line, hitting 3 of 4 in the final minute, to finish with 14 points for Michigan State. Coen Carr was 7 for 8 at the line and added 11 points. Jaxon Kohler grabbed 10 rebounds.

Parrish was 3 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with 13 points to lead Ohio State. Thornton finished with 10 points.

Takeaways

Michigan State was able to attack the rim consistently.

Ohio State shot 36.7% from the floor at home, hitting 22 of 60 from the field including 7 of 27 on 3s.

Key moment

After Ohio State used a 7-0 run to take a 50-49 lead, Booker turned a turnover by Thornton into a three-point play to put the Spartans back in front.

Key stat

Michigan State scored 56 of its 69 points either in the paint or from the free-throw line.

Up next

Michigan State hosts Washington on Thursday, and Ohio State plays at Minnesota on Monday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.