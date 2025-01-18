Live Radio
Zaire Hayes scores 16 to guide Texas Southern to 66-57 victory over Alcorn State

The Associated Press

January 18, 2025, 9:06 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Zaire Hayes had 16 points in Texas Southern’s 66-57 victory against Alcorn State on Saturday night.

Hayes also had four steals for the Tigers (6-11, 3-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jaylen Wysinger had 11 points and three steals. Duane Posey scored 10 and blocked three shots.

The Braves (2-15, 2-2) were led by Davian Williams with 13 points and three steals. Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt added 12 points and Keionte Cornelius scored 10.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

