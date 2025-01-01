Youngstown State visits IU Indianapolis following Craig’s 22-point game

Youngstown State Penguins (9-5, 4-0 Horizon League) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (5-10, 1-3 Horizon League) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST…

Youngstown State Penguins (9-5, 4-0 Horizon League) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (5-10, 1-3 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -5.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis takes on Youngstown State after Sean Craig scored 22 points in IU Indianapolis’ 88-81 loss to the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Jaguars are 4-2 on their home court. IU Indianapolis is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Penguins are 4-0 in Horizon League play. Youngstown State scores 74.2 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

IU Indianapolis averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 5.2 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Youngstown State gives up. Youngstown State’s 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than IU Indianapolis has given up to its opponents (44.9%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Zilinskas is averaging 18.7 points for the Jaguars.

Juwan Maxey is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, while averaging 8.7 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 75.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Penguins: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

