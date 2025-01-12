Youngstown State takes on Wright State, seeks to end 3-game slide

Youngstown State Penguins (7-9, 2-4 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (3-14, 1-6 Horizon) Fairborn, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Youngstown State Penguins (7-9, 2-4 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (3-14, 1-6 Horizon)

Fairborn, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State comes into the matchup with Wright State as losers of three straight games.

The Raiders have gone 3-4 at home. Wright State is eighth in the Horizon with 11.7 assists per game led by Olivia Brown averaging 2.6.

The Penguins are 2-4 against conference opponents. Youngstown State is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

Wright State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Youngstown State allows. Youngstown State averages 57.6 points per game, 16.0 fewer points than the 73.6 Wright State gives up.

The Raiders and Penguins face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claire Henson is shooting 33.7% and averaging 10.3 points for the Raiders.

Malia Magestro is averaging 10.6 points for the Penguins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 1-9, averaging 61.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Penguins: 3-7, averaging 55.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.