Youngstown State takes on Purdue Fort Wayne following Farmer’s 26-point game

Youngstown State Penguins (10-5, 5-0 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-6, 3-2 Horizon League) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday,…

Youngstown State Penguins (10-5, 5-0 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-6, 3-2 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mastodons -5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State takes on Purdue Fort Wayne after EJ Farmer scored 26 points in Youngstown State’s 77-61 victory against the IU Indianapolis Jaguars.

The Mastodons are 6-0 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne is ninth in the Horizon League with 6.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Eric Mulder averaging 3.4.

The Penguins are 5-0 in conference play. Youngstown State averages 74.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.1 points per game.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 81.8 points, 13.5 more per game than the 68.3 Youngstown State gives up. Youngstown State averages 74.4 points per game, 2.0 more than the 72.4 Purdue Fort Wayne gives up to opponents.

The Mastodons and Penguins match up Saturday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Jackson is scoring 18.4 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Mastodons.

Nico Galette is averaging 13.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Penguins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 25.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Penguins: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.