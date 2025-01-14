Youngstown State Penguins take on the Northern Kentucky Norse on 4-game slide

Northern Kentucky Norse (6-12, 3-4 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (7-10, 2-5 Horizon) Youngstown, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Kentucky Norse (6-12, 3-4 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (7-10, 2-5 Horizon)

Youngstown, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State looks to break its four-game losing streak when the Penguins take on Northern Kentucky.

The Penguins are 6-2 on their home court. Youngstown State ranks second in the Horizon in rebounding averaging 32.5 rebounds. Sophia Gregory leads the Penguins with 6.9 boards.

The Norse are 3-4 in conference play. Northern Kentucky is 1-11 against opponents with a winning record.

Youngstown State is shooting 36.7% from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Northern Kentucky allows to opponents. Northern Kentucky averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Youngstown State gives up.

The Penguins and Norse match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jewel Watkins averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc.

Mya Meredith is averaging 8.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Norse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 3-7, averaging 58.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Norse: 4-6, averaging 64.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.