Youngstown State hosts Skorupski and Oakland

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (7-12, 5-5 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (8-12, 3-7 Horizon) Youngstown, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (7-12, 5-5 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (8-12, 3-7 Horizon)

Youngstown, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland visits Youngstown State after Maddy Skorupski scored 25 points in Oakland’s 73-63 loss to the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Penguins have gone 7-3 in home games. Youngstown State is second in the Horizon in rebounding averaging 32.4 rebounds. Sophia Gregory paces the Penguins with 7.2 boards.

The Golden Grizzlies are 5-5 in Horizon play. Oakland is 2-10 against opponents over .500.

Youngstown State is shooting 36.9% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 41.8% Oakland allows to opponents. Oakland averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Youngstown State allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jewel Watkins is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Penguins. Gregory is averaging 10.1 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Skorupski is averaging 17.1 points, 3.1 assists and 3.2 steals for the Golden Grizzlies. Macy Smith is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 2-8, averaging 59.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 61.3 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.