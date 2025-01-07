Youngstown State hosts Dilling and Northern Kentucky

Northern Kentucky Norse (9-7, 4-1 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (10-6, 5-1 Horizon League) Youngstown, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.…

Northern Kentucky Norse (9-7, 4-1 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (10-6, 5-1 Horizon League)

Youngstown, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky plays Youngstown State after Josh Dilling scored 24 points in Northern Kentucky’s 78-60 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Penguins are 4-1 in home games. Youngstown State ranks eighth in the Horizon League with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Gabe Dynes averaging 2.2.

The Norse are 4-1 against Horizon League opponents. Northern Kentucky ranks fifth in the Horizon League shooting 33.6% from 3-point range.

Youngstown State scores 74.8 points, 5.2 more per game than the 69.6 Northern Kentucky gives up. Northern Kentucky averages 71.6 points per game, 1.9 more than the 69.7 Youngstown State gives up.

The Penguins and Norse meet Wednesday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: EJ Farmer is averaging 14.3 points for the Penguins.

Dilling averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 8-2, averaging 80.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Norse: 8-2, averaging 76.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

