Youngstown State hosts conference rival Green Bay

Green Bay Phoenix (11-5, 4-1 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (7-8, 2-3 Horizon)

Youngstown, Ohio; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jewel Watkins and Youngstown State host Jasmine Kondrakiewicz and Green Bay in Horizon action Thursday.

The Penguins are 6-1 on their home court. Youngstown State is the Horizon leader with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Sophia Gregory averaging 3.7.

The Phoenix are 4-1 against conference opponents. Green Bay has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Youngstown State is shooting 36.7% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 40.6% Green Bay allows to opponents. Green Bay has shot at a 42.0% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 38.4% shooting opponents of Youngstown State have averaged.

The Penguins and Phoenix match up Thursday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watkins is scoring 13.5 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Penguins.

Natalie McNeal is averaging 13.3 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 3-7, averaging 54.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Phoenix: 8-2, averaging 69.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

