Youngstown State faces Wright State, aims to stop 3-game skid

Youngstown State Penguins (7-9, 2-4 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (3-14, 1-6 Horizon)

Fairborn, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State is looking to end its three-game skid with a win against Wright State.

The Raiders have gone 3-4 at home. Wright State is 2-10 against opponents over .500.

The Penguins have gone 2-4 against Horizon opponents. Youngstown State leads the Horizon giving up only 58.6 points per game while holding opponents to 38.7% shooting.

Wright State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Youngstown State gives up. Youngstown State’s 37.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points lower than Wright State has allowed to its opponents (43.6%).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claire Henson is scoring 10.3 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Raiders.

Sophia Gregory is averaging 8.3 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Penguins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 1-9, averaging 61.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Penguins: 3-7, averaging 55.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

