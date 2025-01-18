Live Radio
Young scores 37 as Florida A&M beats Arkansas-Pine Bluff 86-76

The Associated Press

January 18, 2025, 8:56 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Sterling Young’s 37 points led Florida A&M past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 86-76 on Saturday night.

Young shot 12 for 18 (7 for 10 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Rattlers (4-11, 1-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jordan Chatman, Roderick Coffee III and Milton Matthews added 11 points apiece for the Rattlers, who stopped a six-game skid.

Doctor Bradley finished with 24 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and three steals for the Golden Lions (3-14, 0-4). Dante Sawyer added 12 points for UAPB. Quentin Bolton Jr. also put up nine points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

