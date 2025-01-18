Young scores 37 as Florida A&M beats Arkansas-Pine Bluff 86-76

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Sterling Young’s 37 points led Florida A&M past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 86-76 on Saturday night. Young shot…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Sterling Young’s 37 points led Florida A&M past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 86-76 on Saturday night.

Young shot 12 for 18 (7 for 10 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Rattlers (4-11, 1-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jordan Chatman, Roderick Coffee III and Milton Matthews added 11 points apiece for the Rattlers, who stopped a six-game skid.

Doctor Bradley finished with 24 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and three steals for the Golden Lions (3-14, 0-4). Dante Sawyer added 12 points for UAPB. Quentin Bolton Jr. also put up nine points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.