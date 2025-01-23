Young leads Murray State against Indiana State after 26-point performance

Indiana State Sycamores (3-14, 1-5 MVC) at Murray State Racers (12-4, 6-1 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Indiana State Sycamores (3-14, 1-5 MVC) at Murray State Racers (12-4, 6-1 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State takes on Indiana State after Katelyn Young scored 26 points in Murray State’s 81-59 win against the Drake Bulldogs.

The Racers have gone 6-1 at home. Murray State has a 4-4 record against opponents over .500.

The Sycamores are 1-5 in conference games. Indiana State is eighth in the MVC with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Saige Stahl averaging 5.0.

Murray State is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.1% Indiana State allows to opponents. Indiana State averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Murray State allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haven Ford is averaging 16.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.4 steals for the Racers. Young is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

Keslyn Secrist is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, while averaging 13.1 points. Bella Finnegan is shooting 35.8% and averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 8-2, averaging 87.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Sycamores: 1-9, averaging 66.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.