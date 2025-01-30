Young and Manhattan host Iona

Manhattan Jaspers (10-8, 4-5 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (7-12, 5-4 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Manhattan Jaspers (10-8, 4-5 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (7-12, 5-4 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan takes on Iona after Tegan Young scored 23 points in Manhattan’s 80-66 loss to the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Gaels have gone 5-3 at home. Iona is 4-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Jaspers are 4-5 against MAAC opponents. Manhattan has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Iona is shooting 37.2% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 36.8% Manhattan allows to opponents. Manhattan averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Iona gives up.

The Gaels and Jaspers meet Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ella Fajardo is averaging 9.3 points for the Gaels. Zoey Ward is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

Nitzan Amar is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, while averaging 10.8 points and 5.5 assists. Young is shooting 41.8% and averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 5-5, averaging 63.1 points, 26.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.