Yespes and the McNeese Cowgirls host conference foe SFA

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (13-4, 3-3 Southland) at McNeese Cowgirls (7-9, 2-3 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese faces SFA in a matchup of Southland teams.

The Cowgirls have gone 4-3 in home games. McNeese is eighth in the Southland with 12.4 assists per game led by Tyrielle Williams averaging 3.1.

The Ladyjacks are 3-3 against Southland opponents. SFA ranks second in the Southland shooting 38.9% from 3-point range.

McNeese is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 37.3% SFA allows to opponents. SFA averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.2 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game McNeese allows.

The Cowgirls and Ladyjacks square off Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyla Davis is shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowgirls, while averaging 6.8 points.

Faith Blackstone is averaging 15.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Ladyjacks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 4-6, averaging 56.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Ladyjacks: 6-4, averaging 79.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

