Yale visits Dartmouth, looks to break road slide

Yale Bulldogs (1-15, 0-3 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (8-8, 2-1 Ivy League) Hanover, New Hampshire; Monday, 6 p.m.…

Yale Bulldogs (1-15, 0-3 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (8-8, 2-1 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale visits Dartmouth looking to end its eight-game road losing streak.

The Big Green have gone 3-4 in home games. Dartmouth is 4-5 against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs are 0-3 against Ivy League opponents. Yale allows 71.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 17.1 points per game.

Dartmouth averages 58.9 points per game, 12.9 fewer points than the 71.8 Yale gives up. Yale averages 54.7 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 57.7 Dartmouth gives up to opponents.

The Big Green and Bulldogs square off Monday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victoria Page is scoring 15.6 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Big Green.

Mackenzie Egger is shooting 47.2% and averaging 16.2 points for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 5-5, averaging 58.0 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 56.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.