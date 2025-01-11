Yale takes on Brown on 13-game slide

Yale Bulldogs (1-13, 0-1 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (6-8, 0-1 Ivy League) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Yale Bulldogs (1-13, 0-1 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (6-8, 0-1 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale enters the matchup against Brown as losers of 13 games in a row.

The Bears have gone 4-3 in home games. Brown is 4-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bulldogs are 0-1 in Ivy League play. Yale is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Brown is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Yale allows to opponents. Yale averages 53.0 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 63.4 Brown allows to opponents.

The Bears and Bulldogs face off Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Arnolie is scoring 13.9 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Bears.

Mackenzie Egger is averaging 15.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 52.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.