Yale plays Harvard, aims for 8th straight home win

Harvard Crimson (6-10, 1-2 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (10-6, 3-0 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale will try to keep its seven-game home win streak alive when the Bulldogs play Harvard.

The Bulldogs are 6-0 in home games. Yale has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Crimson are 1-2 against Ivy League opponents. Harvard allows 71.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.6 points per game.

Yale’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Harvard gives up. Harvard averages 67.7 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 70.3 Yale allows.

The Bulldogs and Crimson match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Poulakidas is scoring 19.8 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Nick Townsend is averaging 15.6 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 49.1% over the last 10 games.

Thomas Batties II averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc. Chandler Pigge is averaging 13.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 82.3 points, 36.1 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Crimson: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

