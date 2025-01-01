Yale hosts Howard after Harper’s 34-point performance

Howard Bison (5-8) at Yale Bulldogs (6-6) New Haven, Connecticut; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -13.5; over/under…

Howard Bison (5-8) at Yale Bulldogs (6-6)

New Haven, Connecticut; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -13.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Howard takes on Yale after Blake Harper scored 34 points in Howard’s 83-67 loss to the Hampton Pirates.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-0 at home. Yale leads the Ivy League averaging 38.3 points in the paint. Nick Townsend leads the Bulldogs with 9.3.

The Bison are 1-5 in road games. Howard ranks second in the MEAC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Harper averaging 5.2.

Yale makes 48.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Howard has allowed to its opponents (45.6%). Howard averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Yale gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Poulakidas is averaging 21.1 points for the Bulldogs.

Harper is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Bison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 80.2 points, 35.9 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Bison: 4-6, averaging 78.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

