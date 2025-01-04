Yale hosts Harvard following Egger’s 25-point outing

Harvard Crimson (11-1) at Yale Bulldogs (1-12) New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Yale hosts Harvard after…

Harvard Crimson (11-1) at Yale Bulldogs (1-12)

New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale hosts Harvard after Mackenzie Egger scored 25 points in Yale’s 77-56 loss to the Boston University Terriers.

The Bulldogs are 1-5 in home games. Yale is 1-8 against opponents over .500.

The Crimson have gone 6-1 away from home. Harvard is second in the Ivy League with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Gabrielle Anderson averaging 2.2.

Yale’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Harvard gives up. Harvard averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.1 more made shots on average than the 2.7 per game Yale gives up.

The Bulldogs and Crimson meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Egger is scoring 16.0 points per game with 9.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Bulldogs.

Elena Rodriguez is averaging 12.1 points and 2.1 steals for the Crimson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 53.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Crimson: 9-1, averaging 71.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 11.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.3 points.

