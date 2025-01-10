Yale faces conference foe Brown

Brown Bears (8-5) at Yale Bulldogs (7-6) New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kino Lilly Jr. and…

Brown Bears (8-5) at Yale Bulldogs (7-6)

New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kino Lilly Jr. and Brown visit Nick Townsend and Yale in Ivy League play Saturday.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-0 at home. Yale is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Bears are 3-3 on the road. Brown leads the Ivy League with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Landon Lewis averaging 3.0.

Yale averages 81.7 points, 11.5 more per game than the 70.2 Brown gives up. Brown has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Yale have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Bears face off Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Poulakidas is scoring 20.7 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Bulldogs.

Lilly is averaging 19.4 points and four assists for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 81.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.