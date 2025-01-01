Yale defeats Howard 93-65

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Samson Aletan scored 19 points to help Yale defeat Howard 93-65 on Wednesday. Aletan had…

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Samson Aletan scored 19 points to help Yale defeat Howard 93-65 on Wednesday.

Aletan had five rebounds for the Bulldogs (7-6). John Poulakidas scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 13, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc and added seven rebounds. Nick Townsend had 14 points and shot 4 for 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line.

The Bison (5-9) were led by Marcus Dockery, who recorded 17 points. Blake Harper added 16 points, six rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

