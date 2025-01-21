Xavier visits Allen and DePaul

Xavier Musketeers (6-12, 1-6 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (9-11, 4-3 Big East) Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Xavier Musketeers (6-12, 1-6 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (9-11, 4-3 Big East)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul takes on Xavier after Jorie Allen scored 22 points in DePaul’s 92-71 loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

The Blue Demons are 6-4 in home games. DePaul is third in the Big East in rebounding averaging 32.0 rebounds. Meg Newman paces the Blue Demons with 7.8 boards.

The Musketeers have gone 1-6 against Big East opponents. Xavier has a 2-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

DePaul is shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 40.8% Xavier allows to opponents. Xavier averages 53.1 points per game, 15.9 fewer points than the 69.0 DePaul gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is averaging 19.1 points, six rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Blue Demons.

Meri Kanerva is averaging 10.6 points and 3.2 assists for the Musketeers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 6-4, averaging 65.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Musketeers: 2-8, averaging 49.1 points, 23.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.