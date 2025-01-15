Xavier takes on Providence, aims to halt 4-game skid

Xavier Musketeers (5-11, 0-5 Big East) at Providence Friars (8-11, 1-5 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Xavier Musketeers (5-11, 0-5 Big East) at Providence Friars (8-11, 1-5 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier comes into the matchup with Providence as losers of four games in a row.

The Friars have gone 5-3 at home. Providence allows 58.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

The Musketeers are 0-5 against Big East opponents. Xavier is eighth in the Big East with 20.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Loren Christie averaging 4.1.

Providence’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Xavier allows. Xavier has shot at a 39.9% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 37.2% shooting opponents of Providence have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marta Morales averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, scoring 6.9 points while shooting 43.7% from beyond the arc.

Meri Kanerva is scoring 10.7 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Musketeers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 4-6, averaging 53.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Musketeers: 1-9, averaging 51.0 points, 24.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

