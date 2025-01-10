Xavier plays St. John’s, looks to break home skid

St. John’s Red Storm (10-5, 0-4 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (5-10, 0-4 Big East) Cincinnati; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

St. John’s Red Storm (10-5, 0-4 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (5-10, 0-4 Big East)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier is looking to end its four-game home skid with a victory over St. John’s.

The Musketeers are 4-4 on their home court. Xavier has a 4-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Red Storm are 0-4 in Big East play. St. John’s scores 63.6 points and has outscored opponents by 8.8 points per game.

Xavier averages 54.7 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 54.8 St. John’s gives up. St. John’s has shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points greater than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Xavier have averaged.

The Musketeers and Red Storm meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meri Kanerva is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, while averaging 10.7 points and 3.1 assists.

Lashae Dwyer is averaging 15.3 points and 3.1 steals for the Red Storm.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 2-8, averaging 53.2 points, 24.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Red Storm: 5-5, averaging 60.9 points, 25.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

