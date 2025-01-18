Xavier plays Butler, looks to stop home losing streak

Butler Bulldogs (12-7, 2-4 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (5-12, 0-6 Big East) Cincinnati; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Butler Bulldogs (12-7, 2-4 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (5-12, 0-6 Big East)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier looks to stop its five-game home losing streak with a victory over Butler.

The Musketeers have gone 4-5 at home. Xavier is eighth in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 64.0 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 2-4 against Big East opponents. Butler averages 66.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game.

Xavier is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 41.6% Butler allows to opponents. Butler averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Xavier allows.

The Musketeers and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meri Kanerva is scoring 10.2 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Musketeers.

Kilyn McGuff is averaging 11.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 1-9, averaging 49.5 points, 24.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 62.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

